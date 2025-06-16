UMB Bank n.a. Has $36,000 Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,768,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,093,000 after acquiring an additional 353,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,733,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 911,993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 491,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

