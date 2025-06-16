UMB Bank n.a. Invests $26,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

