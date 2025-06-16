UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 448 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,770,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 916,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.