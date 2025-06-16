UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 465 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 479.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.1%

SMG opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.35 and a beta of 1.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

