Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,689 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $170.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.