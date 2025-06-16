Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $2,504,603.37 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,504,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,627.54. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Upstart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.