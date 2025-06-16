Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $2,504,603.37 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,504,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,627.54. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

