Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 8,517.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

