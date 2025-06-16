Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,718,000 after purchasing an additional 473,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clear Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after buying an additional 86,311 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

