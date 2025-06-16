Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,125 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $74.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

