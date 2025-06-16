Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 795 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $65.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

