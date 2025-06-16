Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 431,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 303,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

