Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

