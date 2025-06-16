Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,253 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.87.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

