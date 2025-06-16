Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.