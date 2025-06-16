Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $222.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $289.90.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

