Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $286,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. This represents a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.