Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $286,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. This represents a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%
Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
