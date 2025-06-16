Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Globant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Globant by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Globant stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

