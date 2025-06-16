Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,631.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $97.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.01. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

