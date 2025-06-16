Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 123 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

ONEY opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

