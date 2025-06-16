Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 60,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $393,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,925.95. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

