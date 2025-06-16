Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,410 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 109,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.4%

GAPR opened at $37.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.