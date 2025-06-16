Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $130.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $194,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,768,042.18. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

