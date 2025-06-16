Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,970 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 191,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 95,825 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 528,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.5%

NOK opened at $5.19 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

