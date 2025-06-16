Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $251,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $236.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.