Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $102.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

