Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 8,730.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

