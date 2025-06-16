Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $152.22 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.