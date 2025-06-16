Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.93 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

