Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $177.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.13. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

