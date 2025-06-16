Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $91.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

