21,359 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

