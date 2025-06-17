231 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

