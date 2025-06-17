380 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $589.27 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.99. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total transaction of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

