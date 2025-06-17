414 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,771,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 39,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $81,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,431.97. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $147,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,238.38. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

NYSE ROK opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

