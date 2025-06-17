5,185 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 804,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

