ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,955.5 days.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.