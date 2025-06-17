Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $127.13 and last traded at $127.68. 34,991,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 41,419,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

