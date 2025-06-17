Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.0 days.

AEDFF stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. Aedifica NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

