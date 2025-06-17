AeroVironment (AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $242.69 million for the quarter.

AVAV opened at $186.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

