Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBRF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

