AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 83,985 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 204.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,985 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

