Analysts Offer Predictions for PROP Q2 Earnings

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Prairie Operating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prairie Operating has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of PROP opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Prairie Operating has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Edward Kovalik purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $25,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,065.70. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary C. Hanna purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,350,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,365.58. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $197,617 over the last 90 days. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROP. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth $3,678,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prairie Operating by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 128,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prairie Operating by 1,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prairie Operating by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

