Analyzing GSK (NYSE:GSK) & Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 8.13% 48.59% 11.11% Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 1 8 0 2 2.27 Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GSK and Immune Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

GSK presently has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given GSK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GSK is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSK and Immune Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $31.53 billion 2.63 $3.29 billion $1.94 20.87 Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

GSK beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections. It has a collaboration agreement with CureVac to develop mRNA-based influenza vaccines, and with Wave Life Sciences and Elsie Biotechnologies, Inc for oligonucleotide platform development. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

