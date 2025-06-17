Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
