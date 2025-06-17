ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ANPDY opened at $300.74 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.97.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $3.7331 dividend. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

