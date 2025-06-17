Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of AMNF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.20.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

