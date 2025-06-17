Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

Free Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

