Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) & Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE) Financial Analysis

Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Leishen Energy alerts:

Dividends

Leishen Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Baker Hughes pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baker Hughes has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Leishen Energy and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leishen Energy N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 10.70% 14.58% 6.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Leishen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leishen Energy and Baker Hughes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leishen Energy $69.07 million 1.63 N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes $27.84 billion 1.39 $2.98 billion $2.93 13.31

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Leishen Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leishen Energy and Baker Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leishen Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baker Hughes 0 2 18 0 2.90

Baker Hughes has a consensus target price of $49.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Baker Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Leishen Energy.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Leishen Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leishen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong. — The Leishen Group was founded in 2007 and is a provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a commitment to providing customers with high-performance, safe and cost-effective energy solutions. Our businesses include (i) designing and supplying equipment for the clean-energy industry; (ii) oil and gas engineering technical services; (iii) new energy production and operation; and (iv) digitalization and integration equipment. At present, the Group holds more than 75 patents and software copyrights, forming a comprehensive ecosystem of core technical capabilities. Currently, our business operations have expanded to many countries and regions, such as Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, and our service abilities and quality have been widely recognized and praised by foreign customers. Efficient, safe and energy-saving equipment combined with professional technical services have enabled our brand to gain positive attention and recognition from our customers and enabled us to become a well-known equipment and services provider in the oil and gas industry. — Our two manufacturing plants are in Chengdu, Sichuan province, PRC. Two of our primary Operating Subsidiaries, ZJY Technologies Co., Ltd. and China Oil Blue Ocean Petroleum Technology Inc. were founded in 2007, and we have over 16 years of operational history. Throughout our operating history, we continued to establish other Operating Subsidiaries as we expanded our global footprint and business lines in the 2010s and 2020s. Leishen Cayman was incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands on October 19, 2022, as the holding company of our Group. We are also in the process of establishing overseas customer service centers in Dubai to cover the Middle East, Kazakhstan to cover the Central Asia, Chad to cover the West Africa and Indonesia to cover the Southeast Asia regions. BUSINESS SEGMENTS Through more than 16 years of operating history in the oil and gas industry, we have accumulated substantial experience and proprietary know-how, and are applying our hard-earned expertise into our businesses, which are divided into the following four segments: Clean-Energy Equipment Based on the different needs of customers and varying production environments, we design customized solutions for our clients, and supply our customers with a wide variety of equipment, such as reciprocating compressor units, hydrogen compressors, expansion units, wellhead heating systems (electromagnetic/solar energy), wellhead safety control systems, oil-water separation systems, natural gas online sampling systems, oil and gas skid-mounted equipment, expansion differential pressure power generation equipment, solar furnace, polymer flexible composite pipes and low temperature automation instruments. Revenues from sales of our clean-energy equipment were $39,581,383 and $18,697,671 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $21,184,069 and $12,010,158 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for our clean-energy equipment sales increased by $5,636,192 to $11,867,463 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $6,231,271 in 2022, and increased by $4,742,868 to $8,158,215 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3,415,347 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Oil and Gas Engineering Technical Services We provide customers with a broad range of products and technical solutions for oil and gas production to meet the different needs of oilfield users and production site geographical conditions, and achieve clients’ objectives for production maximization, cost reduction and operational reliability. More specifically, we design and customize various pressurization gas injection units, coupled with ancillary services such as equipment leasing, technical personnel support and remote expert product diagnosis, in order to help our customers attain heightened productivity and efficiency. We also offer various types of professional services, such as equipment maintenance, spare parts supply, upgrading and customization, and other technical services to our customers. Leveraging on our long-term cooperative relationships with world-renowned brand owners, we can establish a spare parts reserve warehouse at the customer’s site to provide integrated and timely operation support for the transportation, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting of the user’s on-site equipment. Revenues from our oil and gas field engineering technical services were $6,933,984 and $5,949,349 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $3,005,168 and $3,219,672 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for our oil and gas field engineering technical services segment increased to $5,841,824 for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $4,966,560 in 2022, and decreased to $1,919,484 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2,654,054 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. New Energy Production and Operation We focus on the planning and operation of LNG and CNG processing and sales, and new energy industries We are committed to providing customers with natural gas and other multi-category clean-energy resources, providing integrated solutions and developing diversified products and operational services centered around customer needs. Revenues from sales of new energy were $23,204,437 and $17,713,342 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $14,000,065 and $11,948,300 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for sales of new energy decreased by $1,248,361 to $459,218 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1,707,579 for 2022, and decreased by $135,357 to $432,009 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $567,366 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Digitalization and Integration Equipment Leveraging on our years of practical experience in the oil and gas industry, and in anticipation of future trends of industrial interconnectivity, our Digitalization and Integration business is designed to provide informatization solutions for the industry chain which is being met with industrial intelligence, mobility, industrial interconnection and big data trends. At present, this business segment is centered on creating digitally managed oilfields (equipped with predictive technologies for the maintenance and management of equipment, health, safety and environment monitoring and intelligent inspection, intelligent central control rooms etc.), digitalized oil and gas transportation, intelligent manufacturing and warehousing, and intelligent hardware. Revenues from sales of our digitalization and integration equipment were $3,364,644 and $4,356,143 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1,694,214 and $2,052,231 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Gross profit for our digitalization and integration equipment sales decreased by $419,589 to $210,536 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $630,125 in 2022, and increased by $349,690 to $410,449 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $60,759 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Our principal executive office is located at 103 Huizhong Li, B Building, Peking Times Square, Unit 15B10, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is at 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. The legal name of Leishen Cayman is Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Puglisi & Associates at 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204, Newark, Delaware.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Leishen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leishen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.