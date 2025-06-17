BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,223.72. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,707,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,674 shares of company stock worth $25,104,065 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

