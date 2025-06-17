BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) vs. Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) Financial Survey

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -776.49% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Xcorporeal, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.55%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Xcorporeal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $26,000.00 6,498.31 -$29.04 million N/A N/A Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcorporeal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Xcorporeal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

